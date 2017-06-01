FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UK house prices fall for 3 months in a row, first time since 2009 - Nationwide
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 3 months ago

UK house prices fall for 3 months in a row, first time since 2009 - Nationwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - British house prices fell for a third consecutive month in May for the first time since 2009, according to a survey on Thursday that underlines the housing market's slowdown since last year's Brexit vote.

House prices fell 0.2 percent month-on-month in May, compared with a 0.4 percent drop in April, mortgage lender Nationwide said. A Reuters poll of economists pointed to a drop of 0.1 percent.

Year-on-year, house prices were 2.1 percent higher, slowing sharply from growth of 2.6 percent in April.

"It is still early days, but this provides further evidence that the housing market is losing momentum," said Robert Gardner, Nationwide chief economist.

"Moreover, this may be indicative of a wider slowdown in the household sector, though data continues to send mixed signals in this regard." (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Toby Chopra)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.