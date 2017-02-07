LONDON Feb 7 Britain is to set out plans on
Tuesday to make renting more affordable and provide extra
protection for tenants, in a shift away from decades of
government policy almost solely promoting home ownership.
Since Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher began selling off
council homes in the 1980s, very little social housing has been
built, with successive administrations instead devising policies
to help those trying to get a foot on the property ladder.
As a consequence, demand has outstripped supply in many
areas, pushing up prices to over eight times average earnings
and forcing many to spend up to half of their income on rent.
On Tuesday, the government will set out plans in parliament
to expand programmes to help those wishing to rent rather than
buy, change planning laws to encourage long-term build-to-rent
schemes and push for longer-term tenancies.
"The government will put measures to tackle the high cost of
renting at the heart of its plan to fix the broken housing
market," the communities and local government ministry said in a
statement.
A previously announced 7 billion-pound ($8.7 billion)
programme designed to build 225,000 properties by 2021 was
originally limited to those wishing to buy at least a share of
the home, but will now be opened up to tenants as well.
The government is also seeking to speed up housebuilding,
boost small and medium-sized builders and push for greater
transparency, to highlight where developers have received
planning permission but are not yet building.
The package of measures is designed to increase the number
of new homes coming onto the market in England from 190,000
units a year to at least 250,000, after years of falling short.
Despite a series of bipartisan efforts already in place to
increase supply, there are signs that housebuilding could stall
or even fall in the coming years.
Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt said last
month it might build fewer homes in the current financial year
and posted a more than 50 percent drop in London, which it
blamed on build cycles and land prices.
A closely-watched leading indicator of future housing supply
also fell nationwide by 2 percent in 2016 and by a third in
London, where the shortage is most acute, according to data from
the National House-Building Council.
Some builders are concerned that any Brexit-imposed
restrictions on immigration could affect their ability to
maintain current levels of construction, never mind boost
output. On some London building sites most workers come from
other countries in the European Union.
($1 = 0.8020 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Andrew Roche)