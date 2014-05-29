FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Help-to-Buy supports 1.3 pct of mortgage lending - gov't
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 29, 2014 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

UK's Help-to-Buy supports 1.3 pct of mortgage lending - gov't

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s government said on Thursday that 7,313 mortgages were issued through its Help to Buy programme in the first six months of its existence, just 1.3 percent of all mortgages issued over the same period.

The finance ministry also said 80 percent of Help to Buy mortgages were taken out by first-time buyers.

The total value of mortgages supported by the scheme totalled just over 1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion)through the end of March.

Under the mortgage guarantee part of the programme, introduced in October of last year, the government provides guarantees for mortgages worth up to 95 percent of the value of a property.

$1 = 0.5986 British Pounds Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.