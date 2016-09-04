FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM May: UK economy will suffer after Brexit vote
September 4, 2016 / 12:05 AM / a year ago

British PM May: UK economy will suffer after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANGZHOU, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain's economy will suffer as a result of the decision to leave the European Union despite signs in recent economic data that the impact has not been as severe as some predicted, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday.

"There will be difficult times ahead," May told reporters on her way to a G20 summit in Hangzhou, China.

"We've seen figures giving some different messages in relation to the economy at the moment. I think the reaction of the economy has been better than some had predicted post- the referendum, but I won't pretend it's going to be all plain sailing." (Reporting by William James; Editing by Dan Grebler and Mary Milliken)

