* Consumer confidence just above post Brexit vote levels
* Messy election, weakening housing market weigh on
consumers
* Debenhams says recent trading volatile, Q3 sales fall
* Rising food inflation hits consumer spending
By James Davey and William Schomberg
LONDON, June 27 British consumer confidence
plunged during the political crisis sparked by Prime Minister
Theresa May's election flop, hitting the sales of general
retailers such as Debenhams just as shoppers' spending
power is undermined by the pound's fall.
Two major surveys showed confidence among British consumers
and retailers had fallen back to levels last seen in the wake of
the shock 2016 Brexit vote which thrust Britain's $2.5 trillion
economy onto an uncertain path.
Polling firm YouGov said it expected economic growth to fall
sharply over the coming months while the Confederation of
British Industry said retailers were downbeat about July.
The tension could be felt on the high street, where the
second-biggest department store group, Debenhams, warned that
trading had turned volatile.
"We have seen an increase in customer uncertainty caused by
the overall environment and that has an impact on categories
that are related to disposable income," Chief Executive Sergio
Bucher said, as clothes sales proved particularly weak.
British consumers have been hit by a sharp rise in
inflation, caused in large part by the fall in the value of the
pound since Britain voted last June to leave the European Union,
and by a slowdown in wage growth.
"But the real cause for alarm will be the cooling of the
property market, as this is one of the key things that has
propped up consumer confidence over the past few years," Stephen
Harmston, head of YouGov Reports, said.
Britain's housing market has come under pressure in recent
months. Mortgage lender Nationwide has reported three successive
monthly falls in house prices for the first time since 2009,
while rival Halifax says annual growth is the lowest since 2013.
The combination of slow growth and high inflation has put
the Bank of England in a difficult spot. Its interest-rate
setters split 5-3 this month on the need to raise borrowing
costs to see off a rise in inflation. The BoE is waiting to see
if exports can offset weaker consumer demand.
The index of UK consumer confidence produced by YouGov fell
back to just above levels last seen in June last year. Its
conclusions were based on data collected between June 9, the day
after the election, and June 21.
"Our preliminary assessment is that economic growth will
fall sharply over the coming months and the country will only be
saved from recession by strong international trade," said
Douglas McWilliams, deputy chairman at the Centre for Economics
and Business Research which produces the index with YouGov.
A separate survey by the CBI showed British shops had a
better June than economists had expected but retailers are their
most downbeat about the month ahead since September last year.
MARKET VOLATILITY
Debenhams, a presence on most British high streets, warned
profits for its year to August 2017 could be towards the lower
end of analysts' forecasts if market volatility did not ease,
sending its shares down 4.5 percent.
The retailer reported a 0.9 percent fall in group
like-for-like sales in the 15 weeks to June 17, its fiscal third
quarter.
Market leader John Lewis has also reported lacklustre
trading in recent weeks.
"As industry data has confirmed, May was a tough month for
retailers and we continue to see volatility in trading week to
week," Debenham's Bucher said.
Official data published earlier this month showed British
retail sales fell more sharply than expected in May, while
workers' earnings after inflation shrank at the fastest pace
since 2014. Sofa retailer DFS Furniture also issued a
profit warning this month.
Eating into consumers' disposable income, rising inflation
has pushed up the price of food, helping British supermarkets to
record their highest sales growth in five years.
Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said UK grocery industry
sales rose 5.0 percent in the 12 weeks to June 18. Grocery
inflation was 3.2 percent, which represented an extra 133 pounds
($170) on the average household's annual shopping bill.
It noted butter was almost 20 percent more expensive
year-on-year, while there has been a 14 percent price rise
across fresh and tinned fish.
($1 = 0.7843 pounds)
