* Unsecured lending rises by most in six months
* Mortgage approvals and lending also beat forecasts
* BoE weighing need for first rate hike in a decade
* Consumer confidence index slumps after election
(Wraps in BoE's Haldane, consumer confidence and spending data)
By David Milliken and William Schomberg
LONDON, June 29 British household borrowing
jumped last month, bucking expectations of a slowdown and
suggesting consumers might be upbeat enough for the Bank of
England to start raising interest rates later this year.
Consumers -- the drivers of the country's economic growth --
are under pressure from a rise in inflation after last year's
vote to leave the European Union caused sterling to plunge.
But the BoE expects the slowdown to be gentle enough that
business investment and exports should fill most of the gap.
If that proves right, most of the BoE's rate-setters might
swing behind the first British rate rise in a decade, following
the lead of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
There have also signs of a shift by central bankers in the
euro zone and Japan away from the emergency support that have
held up their economies since the global financial crisis.
The BoE said on Thursday that consumer lending grew at an
annualised rate of 10.2 percent in the three months to May --
its joint-fastest rate since hitting an 11-year high in
November.
The net increase of 1.7 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) in May
was the biggest in six months and beat all forecasts in a
Reuters poll of economists. So too did the number of mortgages
approved and net mortgage lending.
By contrast, other recent measures have suggested consumers
are subdued. Retail sales suffered their biggest drop since 2010
in the first three months of 2017.
On Thursday, supermarket chain Asda said household
spending power saw its biggest squeeze since 2013 in May.
It also remains to be seen how Prime Minister Theresa May's
failure to win a majority in June 8's parliament election
affects attitudes about spending.
A European Commission survey showed consumer morale in June
was its weakest since the Brexit vote as households digested the
implications of the inconclusive election.
Ruth Gregory of Capital Economics said the rise in borrowing
growth "was something of a double-edged sword" for the BoE which
is trying to assess what damage a rate hike might cause for
households and their spending.
"May's household borrowing figures provide another reason to
think that consumer spending growth may have picked up pace ...
but will clearly add to concerns about household debt."
CHANGE OF TONE BY CARNEY?
BoE Governor Mark Carney said this week that consumer
borrowing was rising far faster than incomes and the BoE would
bring forward its annual check on lenders who have loosened
their credit standards.
The BoE says raising interest rates from a record low 0.25
percent is its last line of defence to check risky lending.
Instead, any rate hike decision will be driven by the
outlook for inflation which hit its highest in nearly four years
at 2.9 percent in May, above the BoE's target of 2 percent.
For three of the BoE's eight rate-setters, there were enough
warning signs that the rise of inflation could stick to justify
an immediate rate rise when they met this month.
BoE Chief Economist Haldane then surprised financial markets
last week by saying he expected back a rate rise this year too,
if growth matched the BoE's forecasts. Haldane said on Thursday
the central bank needed to "look seriously" at raising rates.
Carney had seemed more sceptical but on Wednesday he did not
repeat previous comments that now was not the time for a hike.
Investors took his comments as a signal that a rate rise was
looming and they pushed yields on two-year British government
debt to the highest since before the Brexit vote.
Many economists urged caution. They have been wrong-footed
in the past over BoE rates signals.
"(There are) too many mixed messages from the (Monetary
Policy Committee) at the moment," Alpesh Paleja, an economist at
the Confederation of British Industry, said on Twitter. "(I'm)
not convinced Carney has turned hawkish."
While business surveys point to stronger exports and
business investment, this has not yet shown up in official data.
Furthermore, wage growth - which some BoE policymakers see as
the key driver of medium-term inflation - remains weak.
($1 = 0.7713 pounds)
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)