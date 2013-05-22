Cold weather dampens UK retail sales in April

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Cold weather continued to hurt British retail sales in April, driving the biggest monthly drop in a year, official data showed on Wednesday.

The Office for National Statistics said sales of barbecue food and garden furniture were hit in particular.

Retail sales volumes including automotive fuel fell 1.3 percent in April from March, confounding economists’ forecasts for flat sales.

Compared with a year earlier, sales rose 0.5 percent, much less than expected.

Sales of food plunged 4.1 percent on the month, its worst showing in almost two years.

Consumer spending, which accounts for 60 percent of Britain’s gross domestic product, has been pressured in recent years by below-inflation wage growth, worries about the economy and government austerity measures.

A separate release showed that Britain’s net public borrowing topped 8 billion pounds in April, the first month of the 2013-14 fiscal year. That was the biggest borrowing for a month of April on record.

However, borrowing excluding some of the effects of bank bailouts came in lower than expected at 6.3 billion pounds.

Borrowing in April was reduced by a 3.9 billion pound transfer from the Bank of England, which has agreed to return to the finance ministry interest payments on the gilts bought as part of quantitative easing.