FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's economic recovery is not based on debt-BoE's Carney
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 12, 2016 / 3:33 PM / 2 years ago

Britain's economic recovery is not based on debt-BoE's Carney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Bank of England chief Mark Carney said on Tuesday Britain’s recovery was not reliant on debt accumulation, even though household debt was relatively high.

Speaking at a conference of central bankers in Paris, he reiterated that there was no new wave of hefty extra capital requirements for banks in the pipeline.

“Basel IV is an ugly rumour out there,” said Carney, referencing the Basel III bank capital reforms rushed through after the 2007-09 financial crisis. “There is no Basel IV.” (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.