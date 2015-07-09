FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's says new UK budget plan more realistic
July 9, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Moody's says new UK budget plan more realistic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s said a new plan by Britain’s government to eliminate the country’s budget deficit by the 2019/20 financial year looked “more realistic and credible” than its previous more aggressive plan.

“The budget presented yesterday confirms our view that the UK government is committed to reducing the still very large budget deficit over the coming years,” Moody’s senior vice president Kathrin Muehlbronner said on Thursday.

“While the pace of fiscal consolidation will be somewhat slower than targeted back in March, it is more realistic and credible now,” she said in a statement, noting that the belt-tightening was more balanced between raising taxes and cutting spending.

Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
