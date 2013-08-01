FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NIESR raises UK growth forecasts as consumers spend more
August 1, 2013 / 11:02 PM / 4 years ago

NIESR raises UK growth forecasts as consumers spend more

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - More spending by Britain’s consumers suggests the economy will grow faster than previously thought this year and in 2014, a leading macroeconomic think tank said on Friday.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) revised up its economic growth forecasts for both 2013 and 2014 by 0.3 percentage points to 1.2 percent this year and 1.8 percent next year.

After posting meagre growth of just 0.2 percent in 2012, Britain’s economy expanded by 0.3 percent in the first three months of this year from the previous three months, and by 0.6 percent in the second quarter.

“The main cause of the improvement in the economic growth outlook is a rise in the prospects for consumer spending growth,” NIESR said.

Its growth forecasts are now slightly higher than the consensus among economists polled by Reuters on July 11, before the release of the second-quarter GDP data. They are also stronger than the International Monetary Fund’s latest forecast.

However, NIESR raised doubts about the sustainability of consumer demand, noting it was driven by lower household savings rather than higher disposable income.

“While consumer spending growth is a necessary component ... a balanced recovery will require a significant contribution from net trade and gross fixed capital formation. We see relatively little sign of this,” NIESR said. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Susan Fenton)

