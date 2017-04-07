FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
UK economy likely expanded 0.5 pct qq in Q1 - NIESR
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 4 months ago

UK economy likely expanded 0.5 pct qq in Q1 - NIESR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Britain's economy probably expanded 0.5 percent in the first quarter of 2017, slowing from growth of 0.7 percent in the final three months of last year, the National Institute of Economic Social Research said on Friday.

"A key component of this moderation has been relatively weak retail sales in the first two months of this year," said James Warren, research fellow at NIESR.

"Consumption is expected to moderate further this year as increasing inflation erodes households' purchasing power."

Warren added that NIESR expects the Bank of England to "look through" a temporary spike in inflation by keeping monetary policy accommodative.

Official data on Friday showed British industrial output fell unexpectedly in February and manufacturers struggled, adding to signs economic growth may have slowed as Britain prepares to leave the EU. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.