Irish finance minister would welcome N.Ireland corporation tax cut
December 2, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

Irish finance minister would welcome N.Ireland corporation tax cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ireland’s finance minister said he would welcome a cut to Northern Ireland’s rate of corporation tax if Britain agrees to let the province set its own rate as the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland shares mainland Britain’s 21 percent corporate tax rate, much higher than a 12.5 percent rate across the border in Ireland that has helped the country become one of the largest recipients of U.S. foreign direct investment.

“We would assume that they would go to 12.5 percent or maybe lower. I welcome that, I would like to see Northern Ireland get a tax advantage and of course there’s more to attracting foreign direct investment than tax. I wish them well,” Michael Noonan told reporters. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)

