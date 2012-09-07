FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne unveils tax break for older North Sea fields
September 7, 2012

UK's Osborne unveils tax break for older North Sea fields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain will offer new tax breaks to encourage investment in older oil and gas fields in the North Sea, finance minister George Osborne said on Friday.

The tax allowance will shield up to 250 million pounds ($398.39 million) of income from some projects in brown fields, or older sites, he said. That figure rises to 500 million pounds for projects in fields paying the petroleum revenue tax.

“It will give companies the incentive to get the most out of older fields, creating jobs,” Osborne said in a statement.

