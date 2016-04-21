UK property tax surge reflects rush to buy before new levy on second homes - watchdog

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - British property transaction tax receipts surged last month, probably due to a rush to buy houses ahead of the introduction of an additional tax on second home purchases, Britain’s Office for Budget Responsibility said on Thursday.

Stamp duty land tax receipts were 25 percent higher than a year ago, according to official data earlier in the day.

“This is likely to have been boosted by strong sales of second homes ahead of the pre-announced 3 percent surcharge from April 2016,” the OBR said, citing separate figures showing a 70 percent year-on-year rise in residential property sales in March.

The OBR also said a fall in income tax receipts compared with a year ago pointed to a 10 percent underlying drop in bonuses in the financial sector, compared with a 5 percent drop it forecast in March. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)