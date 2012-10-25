FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK finance minister says economy on right track
October 25, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

UK finance minister says economy on right track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday the latest gross domestic product figures showed that the economy was on the right track but there were still challenges lying ahead due to weak data coming from the euro zone.

“There is still a long way to go, but these figures show we are on the right track,” he said.

“Yesterday’s weak data from the euro zone were a reminder that we still face many economic challenges at home and abroad.”

UK gross domestic product rose by 1.0 percent in the three months to September, beating forecasts for a rise of 0.6 percent.

