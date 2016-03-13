FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Osborne says planned extra spending cuts not huge
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

UK's Osborne says planned extra spending cuts not huge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday the additional spending cuts he plans to announce this week were equivalent to 50 pence in every 100 pounds the government spends by the end of the decade and were achievable.

“I think we can find those savings. It’s not a huge amount in the grand scheme of things,” Osborne said in an interview on BBC television.

Osborne has said he plans to announce deeper cuts to public spending as part of a budget statement due on Wednesday to protect his plan to eliminate the budget deficit from a weakening of the economy.

Asked about the possibility of Turkey joining the European Union, Osborne also said he did not believe the country’s accession to the bloc was likely any time soon. “We could, if we wanted to, veto it, as other countries could,” he said. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.