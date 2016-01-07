FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Osborne says interest rates will rise at some point - BBC
Sections
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2016 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Britain's Osborne says interest rates will rise at some point - BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday there will come a point when interest rates rise from record low levels in Britain, and that could be interpreted a sign of economic strength.

While stressing the independence of Bank of England rate-setters, Osborne said he expected Britain to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision in December to raise interest rates from record low levels.

“Of course, there will come a point when that happens in Britain, a decision made by our independent central bank. Rising interest rates can be a sign of a strong economy...” Osborne told BBC radio.

He also said Britain’s economic recovery was not fuelled by consumer debt.

“Overall levels of household debt have fallen over the last five years. Look at the jobs numbers, they’re not made up ... wages are rising.” (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.