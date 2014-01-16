FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Osborne says UK can afford above-inflation minimum wage rise
January 16, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

Osborne says UK can afford above-inflation minimum wage rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday that the country’s minimum wage could be increased by more than the rate of inflation.

“Because we’re fixing the economy, because we’re working to our plan, I believe Britain can afford an above-inflation increase in the minimum wage to restore its real value for people,” Osborne said in an interview with BBC television.

A panel is due to give a recommendation on this year’s increase in the minimum wage in the coming weeks. The recommendation must be approved by the government.

