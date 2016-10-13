FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Retailer price rises are a commercial decision -UK PM May's spokeswoman
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

Retailer price rises are a commercial decision -UK PM May's spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - How retailers respond to the fall in sterling since Britain's June vote to leave the European Union is a commercial decision, British Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has pulled Unilever goods such as Marmite from its website in a pricing row sparked by the Brexit-induced plunge in the pound.

Asked whether the government was concerned about companies using the fall in sterling as a reason to put up prices, May's spokeswoman said: "It is a decision for companies how they market and sell their products ... It is a commercial decision." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
