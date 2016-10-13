BRIEF-Capstone Mining Q3 total copper production totalled 32,000 tonnes versus 28,100 tonnes in Q2
* Capstone Mining Corp - Capstone's 2016 production guidance for 108,000 tonnes of copper remains unchanged
LONDON Oct 13 How retailers respond to the fall in sterling since Britain's June vote to leave the European Union is a commercial decision, British Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has pulled Unilever goods such as Marmite from its website in a pricing row sparked by the Brexit-induced plunge in the pound.
Asked whether the government was concerned about companies using the fall in sterling as a reason to put up prices, May's spokeswoman said: "It is a decision for companies how they market and sell their products ... It is a commercial decision." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of six new Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft and the option to lease five additional 737 Max 8s with lot polish airlines
* Insys Therapeutics reports preliminary estimated revenues from subsys for the third quarter 2016