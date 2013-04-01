FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's largest business poll shows Q1 jump in firms' export orders
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 1, 2013 / 11:02 PM / 5 years ago

UK's largest business poll shows Q1 jump in firms' export orders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Export orders with British firms rose strongly in the first three months of 2013 and confidence about the next 12 months has picked up, the country’s largest business survey showed on Tuesday.

The survey of more than 7,000 firms by the British Chambers of Commerce improved almost across the board compared with the last quarter of 2012, suggesting that the economy grew early this year, the body for local business said.

Any growth in national output in the first quarter following a contraction at the end of last year would mean Britain has avoided falling into its third recession in less than five years.

Service firms reported the biggest gains, with export orders and sales rising at a near-record pace.

“The UK is increasingly becoming a largely service sector economy, and developing the export potential of the service sector is critical to our future long-term prosperity,” said BCC Chief Economist David Kern.

A balance of 40 percent of service providers expected their turnover to increase over the next year, indicating the highest level of optimism since early 2008.

Manufacturers also turned more upbeat, with a balance of 44 percent forecasting higher turnover.

Despite the overall improvement in British business, growth remains below rates seen before a steep 2008-2009 recession caused by the financial crisis, the Chambers said.

For detailed results of the survey, conducted from Feb. 18 to March 11, click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.