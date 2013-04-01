FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK's largest business poll suggests economy grew in Q1
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2013 / 11:02 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-UK's largest business poll suggests economy grew in Q1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - British firms' export orders
rose strongly in the first three months of the year, and
confidence about the next 12 months picked up, the country's
largest business survey showed on Tuesday.
    Almost all major indicators in the survey of more than 7,000
firms by the British Chambers of Commerce improved compared with
the last quarter of 2012, suggesting that the economy grew
slightly in early 2013, the body for local business said.
    Following are key findings from the BCC's quarterly economic
urvey. For the full story, click on 
    
                            2013  2012             
SERVICES                    Q1    Q4    Q3    Q2    Q1
Home sales                  12    11     1    10    10
Home orders                 11     7    -2     5     7
Export sales                33*   24    19    24    16
Export orders               26**  18    15    19    12
Employment expectations     11    12     9    12    11
Investment - plant and mac.  9     5     3     5     5
Confidence - turnover       40*** 38    28    30    30
Confidence - profitability  22    22    14    13    14
Full capacity (pct)         37    36    36    36    35
Cashflow                    6     -1    -4    -1    -4
Prices                      19    21    16    18    24
    
    * Highest since Q4 1994 
    ** Highest since Q1 2006
    *** Highest since Q1 2008
       
                            2013  2012
MANUFACTURING               Q1    Q4    Q3    Q2    Q1
Home sales                  12     8     3     9    12
Home orders                 14#    3    -6     8     6
Export sales                19    13    13    31    24
Export orders               22    11     8    24    20
Employment expectations     14    14     1    13    15
Investment plant and mac.   14    11     7    11    17
Confidence - turnover       44    41    32    44    37
Confidence - profitability  33##  30    18    24    21
Full capacity (pct)         31    39    44    39    36
Cashflow                     2     3    -4     2     1
Prices                      17    36    15     9    26
    
    # Highest since Q4 2010
    ## Highest since Q4 2007

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.