TABLE-UK's largest business poll suggests economy grew in Q1

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - British firms' export orders rose strongly in the first three months of the year, and confidence about the next 12 months picked up, the country's largest business survey showed on Tuesday. Almost all major indicators in the survey of more than 7,000 firms by the British Chambers of Commerce improved compared with the last quarter of 2012, suggesting that the economy grew slightly in early 2013, the body for local business said. Following are key findings from the BCC's quarterly economic urvey. For the full story, click on 2013 2012 SERVICES Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Home sales 12 11 1 10 10 Home orders 11 7 -2 5 7 Export sales 33* 24 19 24 16 Export orders 26** 18 15 19 12 Employment expectations 11 12 9 12 11 Investment - plant and mac. 9 5 3 5 5 Confidence - turnover 40*** 38 28 30 30 Confidence - profitability 22 22 14 13 14 Full capacity (pct) 37 36 36 36 35 Cashflow 6 -1 -4 -1 -4 Prices 19 21 16 18 24 * Highest since Q4 1994 ** Highest since Q1 2006 *** Highest since Q1 2008 2013 2012 MANUFACTURING Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Home sales 12 8 3 9 12 Home orders 14# 3 -6 8 6 Export sales 19 13 13 31 24 Export orders 22 11 8 24 20 Employment expectations 14 14 1 13 15 Investment plant and mac. 14 11 7 11 17 Confidence - turnover 44 41 32 44 37 Confidence - profitability 33## 30 18 24 21 Full capacity (pct) 31 39 44 39 36 Cashflow 2 3 -4 2 1 Prices 17 36 15 9 26 # Highest since Q4 2010 ## Highest since Q4 2007