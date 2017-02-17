* Graphic in prices/investment - bit.ly/2lHPptw
LONDON Feb 17 The third consecutive monthly
decline in British retail sales shown in the latest official
data demonstrates clearly how rising inflation dampens
consumers' enthusiasm for spending.
Retail sales volumes fell 0.3 percent in January, the Office
for National Statistics said on Friday, confounding all 24
forecasters in a Reuters poll who had expected a rebound from
December's slump.
It may all be down to inflation.
As the following graphic shows - reut.rs/2kwTRyp -
retail sales volumes have run with an inverse relationship to
consumer price inflation over the last 10 years.
Statistically, there is a strong inverse correlation
co-efficient of -0.83 between moves in inflation and retail
sales one month later.
Economists said this was the strongest sign to date that the
country's economy is set to slow.
Consumers, a pillar of British economic growth, may now be
turning cautious as prices rising quickly in response to the
post-Brexit vote slump in the value of the pound and higher oil
prices.
