LONDON, June 27 British shops had a better June
than economists expected but retailers are their most downbeat
about the month ahead since September last year, a survey showed
on Tuesday, underscoring how cautious shoppers remain as
inflation rises.
The Confederation of British Industry said its monthly
retail sales balance rose to +12 in June, stronger than a median
forecast of +2 in a Reuters poll of economists.
The balance had slumped to a four-month low of +2 in May.
Expectations for July fell to +3, matching a low last hit in
September.
"The start of summer has seen shoppers hit the high street,
lifting sales - if only modestly," Anna Leach, the CBI's head of
economic intelligence, said.
"However, there's no getting away from the fact that life is
getting tougher, with retailers clearly cautious over the
near-term outlook," she said.
The CBI said sales were broadly in line with seasonal norms.
A rise in inflation to nearly 3 percent and a slowing of
wage growth took some of the momentum out of consumer demand and
the broader economy in early 2017.
A survey of consumer confidence published earlier on Tuesday
showed households turned more downbeat after Britain's messy
election outcome and the latest signs of a weakening of the
housing market.
The Bank of England, whose interest-rate setters split 5-3
this month on the need to raise borrowing costs to see off a
rise in inflation, is waiting to see how consumers respond to
the political uncertainty caused by Prime Minister Theresa May's
failure to win a parliamentary majority.
