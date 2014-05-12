FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK retail sales benefit from Easter surge - BRC
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 12, 2014 / 11:03 PM / 3 years ago

UK retail sales benefit from Easter surge - BRC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - British retail sales got a boost in April as rising house prices encouraged shoppers to buy new furniture, flooring and other home decor over the Easter holiday weekend, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

The BRC said that the amount of money spent in stores last month was 5.7 percent higher than a year earlier, the biggest annual rise since April 2011. It dropped by 0.3 percent on the year in March.

The scale of the April increase was mostly due to the timing of Easter, which fell in March in 2013 but in April this year, although the BRC said that underlying sales were also strong in most sectors other than food and drink.

Total retail spending in the three months to April was 1.9 percent higher than a year earlier.

“The renewed confidence in the housing market inspired homeowners to invest in their property once again,” said David McCorquodale, head of retail at accountants KPMG, which sponsors the survey.

British house prices have risen by around 10 percent over the past year, and more people are moving house, boosting consumer demand but also driving concerns among many economists that a bubble may be inflating in parts of the country.

The BRC said that on a like-for-like basis - a measure that adjusts for changes in floor space, and is favoured by equity analysts - retail sales in April were 4.2 percent up on 2013.

This compares with forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 percent rise, after a 1.7 percent decline in March, when year-on-year comparisons were depressed because Easter had boosted sales in March 2013.

Britain’s Office for National Statistics releases its April retail sales numbers on May 21. The ONS data covers more small stores than the BRC, and focuses more on the volume of goods sold than the amount of money households spend.

March’s official data showed that retail sales volumes were 4.2 percent higher than a year earlier, while spending was 3.9 percent higher. (Reporting by David Milliken. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.