TABLE-UK CBI Aug retail sales balance slips to +31

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions): REPORTED ACTIVITY
-----------------------2014--------------------------
Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan
VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED
+31 +37 +21 +4 +16 +30 +13 +37 +14
VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE
+30 +21 +14 +17 +20 +27 +21 +28 +16
VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+19 +10 +2 +7 +3 +15 +6 +16 -2
VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
+13 -1 -2 +8 -4 +18 -15 -3 -5
VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+18 +23 +32 +16 +18 +17 +16 +4 +19 EXPECTED ACTIVITY
-----------------------2014--------------------------
Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES
+26 +42 +36 +17 +29 +43 +36 +28 +15
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG
+35 +32 +27 +30 +36 +36 +26 +24 +23
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+3 +18 +13 +10 +16 +23 +12 +24 +15
EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
+10 +8 +2 +10 +11 +15 +1 +1 -4
EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+16 +24 +23 +14 +16 +15 +8 +6 +11 The survey was conducted between Aug. 28 and Sept. 11 and was based on responses from 55 retailers.