TABLE-UK CBI Dec retail sales balance hits 27-year high

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry published its December distributive trades survey on Friday.

Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions): REPORTED ACTIVITY

-----------------------2014--------------------------

Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

+61^ +27 +31 +31 +37 +21 +4 +16 +30

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+40 +30 +33 +30 +21 +14 +17 +20 +27

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+24 +4 +12 +19 +10 +2 +7 +3 +15

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

+16 -2 -10 +13 -1 -2 +8 -4 +18

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+30 +46 +30 +18 +23 +32 +16 +18 +17 ^ Highest volume of annual sales reported since Jan 1988 EXPECTED ACTIVITY

-----------------------2014--------------------------

Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+35 +38 +31 +26 +42 +36 +17 +29 +43

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+35 +32 +33 +35 +32 +27 +30 +36 +36

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+15 +20 +13 +3 +18 +13 +10 +16 +23

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

+9 +5 +4 +10 +8 +2 +10 +11 +15

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+24 +30 +24 +16 +24 +23 +14 +16 +15

The survey was conducted between Nov. 26 and Dec. 11, with 122 companies taking part.