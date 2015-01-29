FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK CBI retail sales balance falls to +39 in January
January 29, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-UK CBI retail sales balance falls to +39 in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry published its January distributive trades survey on Thursday.

Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions): REPORTED ACTIVITY

2015--------------------2014--------------------------

Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

+39 +61 +27 +31 +31 +37 +21 +4 +16

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+42 +40 +30 +33 +30 +21 +14 +17 +20

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+2 +24 +4 +12 +19 +10 +2 +7 +3

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

+9 +16 -2 -10 +13 -1 -2 +8 -4

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+28 +30 +46 +30 +18 +23 +32 +16 +18 EXPECTED ACTIVITY

-----2015---------------2014--------------------------

Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+42 +35 +38 +31 +26 +42 +36 +17 +29

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+38 +35 +32 +33 +35 +32 +27 +30 +36

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+12 +15 +20 +13 +3 +18 +13 +10 +16

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

+11 +9 +5 +4 +10 +8 +2 +10 +11

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+18 +24 +30 +24 +16 +24 +23 +14 +16

The survey was conducted between Jan. 2 and Jan. 16, with 127 companies taking part.

