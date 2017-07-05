EDINBURGH, July 5 Scotland's economy grew at its
fastest pace in more than two years in early 2017 and outpaced
overall economic growth in Britain as a whole, helped by the
return to production of a steel plant, official data showed on
Wednesday.
The Scottish economy expanded by a quarterly 0.8 percent in
the first quarter of 2017, faster than growth of 0.2 percent in
Britain as a whole and a sharp reversal from a contraction of
0.2 percent in the fourth quarter.
The figures were pushed up by a 3.1 percent jump in
industrial production, helped by the recovery of output at the
Dalzell steel plate mill in Motherwell, which was bought by
Liberty Steel from Tata Steel last year.
Wednesday's figures also showed a rise in output in
industries linked to the North Sea oil and gas industry which
Scotland's government said showed growing confidence in a sector
that has slowed in recent years.
Scotland's economy has generally underperformed the British
economy because of its dependence on oil and gas.
In annual terms, Scotland's economy grew by 0.7 percent,
slower than growth of 1.8 percent in Britain's economy.
Scotland's devolved government recently shelved plans to
push for a new referendum on independence from the UK.
Support for secession among voters stands at around 45
percent, according to opinion polls, and how well or badly the
economy fares is one the key drivers of separatist sentiment.
(Reporting by William Schomberg and Elisabeth O'Leary, editing
by Andy Bruce and Susan Thomas)