BRUSSELS, June 29 British consumer sentiment
fell to its lowest level in 10 months in June, according to a
European Commission survey released on Thursday, although
overall sentiment including businesses recovered from a decline
in May.
Consumer sentiment was likely impacted by rising inflation
due to the decline of the pound after Britain's' vote a year ago
to leave the European Union.
The European Commission, whose survey covers all 28 EU
countries, said consumer sentiment fell to -7.4 points from -6.1
in May. Retail sentiment turned negative and to its lowest level
since July. Services also registered a drop.
However, overall sentiment rose to 109.3 from 108.2 points
because the mood in industry and construction improved.
