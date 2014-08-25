FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Growth in UK services companies slows in three months to August - CBI
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 25, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

Growth in UK services companies slows in three months to August - CBI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Growth in services companies that form the bulk of Britain’s economy slowed in the three months to August, according to a survey on Tuesday that suggested the swift pace of economic recovery has eased recently.

The Confederation of British Industry’s quarterly survey of more than 200 companies showed growth in business volumes slowed across a broad range of types of service, although almost all expected to see an improvement in the next three months.

“This doesn’t necessarily mean a gear change in the recovery,” said Katja Hall, deputy director general of the CBI.

“It’s encouraging that our services sector firms continue to feel upbeat, especially when looking ahead to the next quarter.”

Markit’s purchasing managers’ surveys of the services sector for May to June also showed a slight easing in the rate of growth, although it remained high.

The CBI survey also showed companies are increasingly struggling to find the right staff, which could crimp new business volumes and capital expenditure.

A separate report from industrial lobby group EEF suggested skills shortages are forcing manufacturers to pay above inflation rewards to retain and attract staff.

Its survey showed that pay settlements among manufacturers ran at around 2.6 percent from February to July, far outstripping official wage growth figures over the same period.

British workers as a whole earned less between April and June than they did in the same period last year, despite the rate of unemployment falling, though this was partly due to tax changes in 2013.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has said policymakers need to have confidence that wages will start rising sustainably before raising interest rates, although they would not necessarily need to wait for it to happen before doing so. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.