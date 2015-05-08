FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron promises EU vote, more powers for Scotland
May 8, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

UK's Cameron promises EU vote, more powers for Scotland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said he would press ahead with a planned referendum on the country’s membership of the European Union and he promised Scotland the most devolution “anywhere in the world” after his resounding election victory.

“Yes, we will deliver that in-out referendum on our future in Europe,” Cameron said as he addressed the media after visiting Queen Elizabeth to start the process of forming a new government.

Cameron said he would move ahead as fast as possible with a plan to give more powers to Scotland, which voted overwhelmingly for the pro-independence Scottish National Party.

“In Scotland, our plans are to create the strongest devolved government anywhere in the world with important powers over taxation, and no constitutional settlement will be complete if it did not offer also fairness to England,” he said. (Reporting by Kate Holton; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)

