France's Hollande invites re-elected Cameron for EU talks

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande has congratulated Britain’s David Cameron on his election victory and invited the prime minister to Paris to discuss international matters and the European Union.

Cameron, who disclosed the contact on his Downing Street twitter feed, has said he would hold an in/out referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union by the end of 2017 if re-elected for a second term.

Having won an outright majority to govern alone, Cameron told voters on Friday he would now push ahead with his plans for the vote. He hopes to first renegotiate Britain’s relationship with the EU.

“PM has taken call from @fhollande congratulating him on election result,” Downing Street said, referring to Hollande’s feed. “Invited to Paris for talks on EU & international issues.”