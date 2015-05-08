FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM Cameron says hopes to form a government in coming days
May 8, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

UK PM Cameron says hopes to form a government in coming days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WHITNEY, England, May 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said he hoped to form a government in the coming days after his Conservative Party enjoyed what he described as a “very strong night”.

Speaking after he won his own seat in Oxfordshire, Cameron said it was too early to say what the final result would be but that he hoped to govern for everyone and stick to his promise to bring more devolution to the country.

“This is clearly a very strong night for the Conservative party,” he said. “My aim remains simple ... to govern on the basis of governing for everyone.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

