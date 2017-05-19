FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup says UK PM May to win majority of 104-190 in June 8 election
May 19, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 3 months ago

Citigroup says UK PM May to win majority of 104-190 in June 8 election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to win a majority of 104-190 seats in the June 8 election, Citigroup said in a research note published on Friday.

"Prime Minister Theresa May called early elections on 8 June to boost her mandate and win time to implement her version of 'hard-but-smooth' Brexit," Citi said in the research note.

"National polls, experts' analyses and our own constituency-level simulations suggest that her bet should pay off."

Citi added that it saw no signs that May was moving towards a so called "Singapore-upon-Thames" deregulated low-tax economic model. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

