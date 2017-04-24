FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Britain's ruling Conservatives to focus on Brexit, energy in poll- minister
April 24, 2017 / 6:47 AM / 4 months ago

RPT-Britain's ruling Conservatives to focus on Brexit, energy in poll- minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Britain's ruling Conservative Party's election manifesto will focus on Brexit and domestic concerns, such as strengthening the economy and putting a cap on energy prices, Work and Pensions minister Damian Green said on Sunday.

"The manifesto will deal with two big issues facing the country - one obviously is the Brexit negotiations ... but the other half, which is equally important, is indeed the domestic agenda," he told ITV's Peston on Sunday programme.

"There will be a lot about energy policy in the manifesto ... I think that people feel that some of the big energy companies have taken advantage of them with the tariffs." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Jane Merriman and Guy Faulconbridge)

