FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Conservatives lose key seat to Labour
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

UK Conservatives lose key seat to Labour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CORBY, England, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The ruling Conservatives of Prime Minister David Cameron lost the key marginal seat of Corby to the opposition Labour party in a parliamentary by-election, according to official results on Friday.

Corby, in central England, has voted for the winning party in every general election since 1983, making the one-off vote, triggered by the resignation of Conservative lawmaker and novelist Louise Mensch, an important political marker.

The Labour candidate polled 17,267 votes to the Conservatives’ 9,476, overturning Mensch’s slim 2010 majority of 1,951.

The UKIP party, which wants to pull Britain out of the European Union, also polled strongly with 5,108 votes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.