UK Conservatives lose key seat to Labour

CORBY, England, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The ruling Conservatives of Prime Minister David Cameron lost the key marginal seat of Corby to the opposition Labour party in a parliamentary by-election, according to official results on Friday.

Corby, in central England, has voted for the winning party in every general election since 1983, making the one-off vote, triggered by the resignation of Conservative lawmaker and novelist Louise Mensch, an important political marker.

The Labour candidate polled 17,267 votes to the Conservatives’ 9,476, overturning Mensch’s slim 2010 majority of 1,951.

The UKIP party, which wants to pull Britain out of the European Union, also polled strongly with 5,108 votes.