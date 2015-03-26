FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Cameron beats Labour's Miliband in first TV contest before election -poll
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 26, 2015 / 11:02 PM / 2 years ago

UK's Cameron beats Labour's Miliband in first TV contest before election -poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron won the first TV encounter before a close national election in Britain, turning in a stronger performance than Labour leader Ed Miliband, a poll showed on Thursday.

The snap Guardian/ICM poll showed 54 percent of those asked thought Cameron, the leader of the Conservative Party, had won, compared to 46 percent who judged Miliband had triumphed.

Both men were subjected to back-to-back but separate live TV interviews and question and answer sessions with a studio audience.

Cameron conceded he’d made mistakes during his five years in power, but implored voters to give him a second term to finish the job of rebuilding the economy.

Miliband said he had repeatedly defied his critics, was wrongly underestimated, and didn’t care what the country’s mostly right-wing press said about him. He predicted he would win an outright majority despite being level in the polls with Cameron’s Conservatives. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.