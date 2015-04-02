FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM Cameron ties election TV debate with Labour's Miliband -poll
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 2, 2015 / 10:38 PM / 2 years ago

British PM Cameron ties election TV debate with Labour's Miliband -poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron and opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband both won the only major television debate of Britain’s election campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.

Cameron and Miliband scored 25 percent, followed by UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage on 24 percent and Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon on 15 percent, according to a Survation poll for the Daily Mirror.

When asked who would make the best prime minister, Cameron came out on top with 40 percent versus Miliband’s 30 percent, the pollster said in a statement.

When asked who performed best in the seven-person debate, Miliband was ahead on 22 percent and Cameron on 21 percent, the pollster said. The poll showed Cameron performed best on the economy, while Miliband performed best on health care.

The pollster surveyed 1,004 people. Britain holds a national election on May 7. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

