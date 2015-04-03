FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
After British pre-election TV debate, voting intentions little changed - poll
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 3, 2015 / 6:22 PM / 2 years ago

After British pre-election TV debate, voting intentions little changed - poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - After the first major television debate and interview of the British election campaign, a poll published on Friday showed headline support for the Conservative and Labour parties was unchanged.

A Survation poll carried out since Thursday night’s debate showed the opposition Labour Party on 33 percent and Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives on 31 percent, both unchanged since a similar poll on March 25.

The poll also showed a boost in the approval ratings of Labour leader Ed Miliband by 8 percentage points since a pre-election television interview and debate.

“These two events have been a real boost for Ed Miliband,” Damian Lyons Lowe, the chief executive of the Survation pollster, said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Michael Holden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
