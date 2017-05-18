FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UK may still pay to access specific EU programmes but vast contributions will end - PM May
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 3 months ago

UK may still pay to access specific EU programmes but vast contributions will end - PM May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HALIFAX, England, May 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that the days of Britain making vast annual contributions to the European Union will end, but there may be some specific EU programmes in which Britain would want to participate after Brexit.

In a list of policy pledges ahead of a June 8 election, May said it might be necessary for Britain to make a contribution for access to those specific programmes.

May also said she believed it was necessary to agree the terms of Britain's future partnership with the EU within the two years allowed under the Article 50 process, the formal mechanism for leaving the bloc. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, William James and Kylie MacLellan, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.