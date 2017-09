LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Michael Fallon was reappointed British defence minister on Friday, Prime Minister David Cameron said after his Conservative Party won a national election.

Fallon has been defence minister since July last year. The announcement came after Cameron also re-appointed George Osborne as finance minister, Theresa May as interior minister and Philip Hammond as foreign minister. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton)