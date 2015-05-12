German finance minister ready to work with UK on EU changes

BRUSSELS, May 12 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said he had agreed with his British counterpart during an EU meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to work to improve the workings of the European Union.

“We agreed -- we spoke about this -- that we will both make our contributions to this process,” Schaeuble told a news conference when asked if he supported the aims of the newly re-elected London government to reform the EU before putting Britain’s continued membership of the bloc to a referendum.