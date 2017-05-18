FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UK May pledges extra health spending, increased charges for migrants
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 3 months ago

UK May pledges extra health spending, increased charges for migrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HALIFAX, England, May 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives said on Thursday they would increase spending on the state-run National Health Service by at least 8 billion pounds over the next five years and hike the migrant health surcharge if they win next month's election.

The Conservative election policy document also said it would prioritise the issue of the 140,000 nationals from other European Union countries who work in the health system during upcoming Brexit talks. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, William James and Kylie MacLellan, writing by Michael Holden, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.