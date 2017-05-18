FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
UK PM May pledges to build 1.5 million more homes by 2022
May 18, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 3 months ago

UK PM May pledges to build 1.5 million more homes by 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HALIFAX, England, May 18 (Reuters) - Britain's ruling Conservatives said on Thursday they would deliver 1 million more homes by the end of 2020 and a further half a million by 2022 in a bid to tackle a growing housing crisis and appeal to voters ahead of a June 8 election.

"We will fix the dysfunctional housing market so that housing is more affordable and people have the security they need to plan for the future. The key to this is to build enough homes to meet demand," the Conservatives said in their campaign policy document. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James, writing by Costas Pitas, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

