Car carrying UK Labour leader Corbyn runs over BBC cameraman's foot

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - A car carrying Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn ran over the foot of a BBC cameraman while approaching a party policy meeting ahead of Britain's June 8 national election, according to a photographer and cameraman at the scene.

The injured cameraman, Giles Wooltorton, was treated on the street and later taken away by ambulance, according to a Reuters photographer.

A spokesman for the Labour Party declined immediate comment. The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg attended to the cameraman on the street. She did not immediately comment.