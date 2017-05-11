FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car carrying UK Labour leader Corbyn runs over BBC cameraman's foot
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 3 months ago

Car carrying UK Labour leader Corbyn runs over BBC cameraman's foot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - A car carrying Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn ran over the foot of a BBC cameraman while approaching a party policy meeting ahead of Britain's June 8 national election, according to a photographer and cameraman at the scene.

The injured cameraman, Giles Wooltorton, was treated on the street and later taken away by ambulance, according to a Reuters photographer.

A spokesman for the Labour Party declined immediate comment. The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg attended to the cameraman on the street. She did not immediately comment.

Reporting by Neil Hall, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

