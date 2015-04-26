FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Labour rules out informal deal with Scots nationalists after UK election
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Labour rules out informal deal with Scots nationalists after UK election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party on Sunday ruled out any informal deal with Scottish nationalists after a May 7 election if his party fails to win an overall majority, something he has previously declined to do.

When asked if Labour would negotiate with the Scottish nationalists after the election, Labour leader Ed Miliband told the BBC: “I‘m not interested in deals no.”

Miliband had already ruled out a formal coalition with the Scottish National Party, but his failure to exclude a looser arrangement - known as a ‘confidence and supply’ deal - had been seized upon by Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives.

“I want to be clear about this. No coalition, no tie-ins. I‘m not doing deals with the Scottish National Party,” said Miliband.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither the Conservatives nor Labour are likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.