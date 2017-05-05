LONDON May 5 Britain's ruling Conservatives
have gained more than 100 local council seats across England and
Wales, early results showed, suggesting Prime Minister Theresa
May could increase her majority in a June 8 national election.
Voters turned out on Thursday to elect thousands of
local-level government seats throughout Scotland and across
parts of England and Wales, as well as a handful of newly
created regional posts.
May's Conservatives have already gained control of five
councils and won a mayoral race with the anti-EU United Kingdom
Independence Party's vote collapsing compared to a strong poll
performance four years ago when many seats were last contested.
Britain's centre-left main opposition Labour Party, which
trails May's Conservatives in many opinion polls ahead of the
June national election, is expected to lose ground in Scotland,
a traditional stronghold now dominated by the Scottish National
Party.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)