May 18, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 3 months ago

UK May's Conservatives aiming to tighten M&A rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HALIFAX, England, May 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would tighten laws on company takeovers and would ensure any foreign group buying important infrastructure did not undermine security or essential services if she wins next month's national election.

"We will require bidders to be clear about their intentions from the outset of the bid process; that all promises and undertakings made in the course of takeover bids can be legally enforced afterwards; and that the government can require a bid to be paused to allow greater scrutiny," May's Conservative Party said in its election policy document on Thursday. (Reporting by William James, writing by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)

