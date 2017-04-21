British PM May says June election result "not certain" despite front-runner status

MAIDENHEAD, England, April 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that she was not taking anything for granted as she gears up for a snap election in June in which polls suggest her Conservative party is heading for a landslide victory.

May called the national election in a surprise move on Tuesday, saying it was necessary to boost her majority and provide stability as Britain gears up for two years of negotiations with the European Union about its departure from the bloc.

Polls give May's governing Conservative party a lead of around 20 percentage points, enough to command a majority that could be over 100 seats, but May said she was not complacent.

"The election campaign has only just begun. I'm not taking anything for granted. The result is not certain," she said in a speech at a GlaxoSmithKline factory in her constituency of Maidenhead.

May also said that a commitment from the Conservatives to spend 0.7 percent of national income on foreign aid would remain, following speculation that it would be scrapped in the Conservatives manifesto for the new election. (Reporting by William James,; Writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)